TORONTO -- Toronto Police Services (TPS) are requesting the public’s assistance in locating two men wanted in connection with an alleged retail robbery and kidnapping.

According to the Toronto Police Service Hold Up Squad, officers responded to an unknown trouble call in the McNicoll Avenue and Markham Road area on January 30.

It is alleged that three men approached a store employee and asked for their assistance, before overpowering them and forcing them into a van.

According to TPS, the men covered the victim’s eyes and bound their hands and feet with duct tape.

Police say the men then physically assaulted the victim, while demanding cash.

A release issued by TPS on the incident states that the men took jewelry from the victim before leaving them in the Sandhurst Circle and McCowan Road area.

Following an investigation, Toronto Police Hold Up Squad identified two suspects.

The first suspect wanted by police is Ramnarraj Rajaratnam, 42, of Markham. Police are describing him as 5’7” and 180 lbs.

The second suspect is Kokulanathan Aiythurai, 38, of Toronto, described as 5'9" and 175 lbs.

Both men are wanted in connection with five charges, including one count of robbery with violence, one count of disguise with intent, one count of kidnapping, one count of forcible confinement and one count of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Both men are considered dangerous by TPS and residents are advised not to approach either of them, but rather call 9-1-1.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7350.