Two teens killed in UP Express train collision in Toronto

    The two people fatally struck by a UP Express train Monday evening were a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, Toronto police confirmed Tuesday, though it's still not clear why they were on the tracks.

    "That's part of the investigation and we won't be speaking to that at all at this point," Insp. Keri Fernandes told reporters in an update Tuesday morning.

    However she said the train was packed with over 200 passengers at the time and police are appealing to anyone with information about what happened to come forward.

    The teens were struck on the tracks near Weston Road and Eglinton Avenue West at around 10 p.m.

    Police received a call about a person struck by a train and two people were pronounced dead at the scene when first responders arrived.

    Service on the airport train was suspended for the investigation Monday night, but resumed Tuesday morning.  

