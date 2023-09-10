Two people taken to hospital after shooting in Brampton

Two people have taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot Sunday evening in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) said that the incident happened at 15 Sea Lion Rd., which is west of Highway 410 and south of Bovaird Drive East.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 7 p.m.

Police said that both victims, whom they said appear to have been targeted, were taken to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre.

Investigators also noted that a white SUV was seen fleeing the area.

There is no risk to public safety, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact PRP or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

More to come. This is a developing story.