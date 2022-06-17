Two people seriously injured in Etobicoke shooting

Two people have been seriously injured in a shooting in Etobicoke, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Scarlett Road and Scarlettwood Court, south of Lawrence Avenue West, around 10:40 p.m. Friday for reports of someone being shot.

When they arrived, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said his injuries appear to be life-threatening.

A second victim walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds, police said. He is in serious condition.

Police have not released any suspect information.