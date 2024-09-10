TORONTO
Toronto

    Two people seriously injured in collision in downtown Toronto

    A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
    A collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle in downtown Toronto has sent two people to the hospital.

    Toronto police say they received a call for a collision in the area of Lower Spadina Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West at 10:47 p.m.

    Two people riding a motorcycle suffered serious injuries and were transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition, police say.

    The cause of the collision is unknown.

