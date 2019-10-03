Two people killed in north Oshawa crash
CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, October 3, 2019 8:57AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 3, 2019 9:00AM EDT
Two people are dead after a collision occurred in north Oshawa on Thursday morning.
Durham Regional Police tweeted about the collision, which took place on Simcoe Street North near Coates Road East, at around 9 a.m.
One other person was injured in the two-vehicle crash and had to be air-lifted to hospital for treatment, officers said.
Roads have been blocked off nearby as the cause of the deadly collision is investigated.
This is a developing story. More details to come…