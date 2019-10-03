

Two people are dead after a collision occurred in north Oshawa on Thursday morning.

Durham Regional Police tweeted about the collision, which took place on Simcoe Street North near Coates Road East, at around 9 a.m.

Coates Road East would be the intersecting road. — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) October 3, 2019

One other person was injured in the two-vehicle crash and had to be air-lifted to hospital for treatment, officers said.

Roads have been blocked off nearby as the cause of the deadly collision is investigated.

This is a developing story. More details to come…