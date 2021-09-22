TORONTO -- Two people have been injured after shots were fired in Brampton.

Officers were called to a home in the area of Countryside Drive and Airport Road Wednesday afternoon at around 4:47 p.m..

Police confirmed that one person had been shot and that another had a “gunshot related injury.”

There was no immediate word on the age or gender of the two victims or what condition they were in.

Three suspects are believed to have fled the area. There is no suspect information so far, police said.

More to come…