Two people injured after collision involving TTC bus and vehicle

Two people have been injured, one critically, following a crash involving a vehicle and a TTC bus in North York.

The collision happened late Monday night near Bathurst Street and Haddington Avenue, which is south of Highway 401.

Toronto police, in a tweet posted at midnight, said the vehicle’s driver hit a tree after colliding with the bus.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the passenger, a boy under 18, sustained serious injuries, they said.

The driver of the bus was unharmed and there were no passengers on board at the time of the collision, said police.

There are no word on charges at this time.