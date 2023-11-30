Two people, including one teen, charged with firearm, fentanyl-related offences

A 17-year-old and a 19-year-old in Hamilton have been charged with a string of offences pertaining to firearms and fentanyl.

Hamilton police say they responded to a call for a firearm in the area of Mountain Avenue North and Jones Street on Tuesday, just after 10 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a 17-year-old male and a 19-year-old male. A search of the 17-year-old revealed a loaded Glock handgun with a full auto switch and an extended magazine. The 17-year-old was also allegedly in possession of $1,500 in Canadian currency and 500 grams of fentanyl.

The 17-year-old, whoseidentity cannot be released due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with a list of offences, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of fentanyl, and possessing the proceeds of crime under $5,000.

The 19-year-old was charged with failure to comply with a youth sentence, disobeying a court order and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Both individuals remain in police custody.

Anyone with further information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Hamilton police.