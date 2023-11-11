Two people in hospital following vehicle rollover in Toronto

Two people are in hospital following a vehicle rollover on the Gardiner Expressway in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police say the rollover occurred at approximately 3 a.m., in the westbound lane of the Gardiner Expressway at Jameson Avenue.

Four patients were assessed on scene, per paramedics. According to police, two were transported to hospital, with one of them, a man in his 30s, being transferred to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

One person was arrested on scene.

The Gardiner Expressway westbound is closed between the Don Valley Parkway and Jameson Avenue while investigators are on scene.