Two people in hospital after minivan slams into tree in North York

A minivan is pictured following a collision on York Mills Road near the DVP Thursday February 2, 2023. (Mike Nguyen /CP24) A minivan is pictured following a collision on York Mills Road near the DVP Thursday February 2, 2023. (Mike Nguyen /CP24)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

5 things to know for Thursday, February 2, 2023

A gay man issues a court challenge over Canada's policy restricting sperm bank donations, a Quebec woman is surprised to find her stolen car had been used in brazen Ontario robbery, and actor Ryan Reynolds drops by a Toronto college and surprises students. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

After Tyre Nichols funeral, Biden faces pressure on policing

In Washington progress on police brutality appears difficult, if not unlikely. Bipartisan efforts to reach an agreement on policing legislation stalled more than a year ago, and President Joe Biden ended up instead signing an executive order named for George Floyd, whose murder at the hands of Minneapolis police set off nationwide protests nearly three years ago.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton