Two people in hospital after minivan slams into tree in North York

Two people were taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a minivan struck a pole and a tree in North York overnight.

It happened on York Mills Road, east of the Don Valley Parkway.

Toronto Police said a single vehicle struck a pole and then a tree.

Toronto Paramedic Services attended the scene shortly after 2 a.m. and transported two males to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

There’s no word so far on what caused the collision, police said.

Roads were closed in the area for an investigation, but have since re-opened.