Two people in hospital after minivan slams into tree in North York
Two people were taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a minivan struck a pole and a tree in North York overnight.
It happened on York Mills Road, east of the Don Valley Parkway.
Toronto Police said a single vehicle struck a pole and then a tree.
Toronto Paramedic Services attended the scene shortly after 2 a.m. and transported two males to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
There’s no word so far on what caused the collision, police said.
Roads were closed in the area for an investigation, but have since re-opened.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE | Gay man taking Canadian government to court, says sperm donation restrictions make him feel like a 'second-class citizen'
A gay man is taking the federal government to court, challenging the constitutionality of a policy restricting sexually active gay and bisexual men from donating to sperm banks in Canada, CTV News has learned.
Quebec woman shocked to find stolen Audi driven through Ontario mall in 'insane' robbery
A Quebec woman said she was very surprised to find her stolen Audi had been used in what’s being described as an “absolutely insane” Ontario mall robbery.
Shubenacadie Sam to make 2023 Groundhog Day prediction
Nova Scotia's Shubenacadie Sam is about to emerge from her burrow to make her annual Groundhog Day prediction.
Former CBC journalist dies after random attack on Toronto street, new suspect photo released
A long-time CBC radio producer who was the victim of a random assault in Toronto last week has died, the public broadcaster confirms.
5 things to know for Thursday, February 2, 2023
A gay man issues a court challenge over Canada's policy restricting sperm bank donations, a Quebec woman is surprised to find her stolen car had been used in brazen Ontario robbery, and actor Ryan Reynolds drops by a Toronto college and surprises students. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Actor Ryan Reynolds surprises students during tour of Toronto college
Canadian Actor Ryan Reynolds dropped by a Toronto college on Wednesday, surprising students in the midst of a school project.
New opera by Haitian-Canadian composer puts Black performers, stories in spotlight
When the opera 'La Flambeau' premieres next week in Montreal, Black performers will be front and centre in an artistic medium where they have historically been under-represented.
After Tyre Nichols funeral, Biden faces pressure on policing
In Washington progress on police brutality appears difficult, if not unlikely. Bipartisan efforts to reach an agreement on policing legislation stalled more than a year ago, and President Joe Biden ended up instead signing an executive order named for George Floyd, whose murder at the hands of Minneapolis police set off nationwide protests nearly three years ago.
Militant who killed 101 at Pakistan mosque wore uniform
A suicide bomber who killed 101 people at a mosque in northwest Pakistan this week had disguised himself in a police uniform and did not raise suspicion among guards, the provincial police chief said on Thursday.
Montreal
-
Canada's new anti-Islamophobia representative apologizes for comments about Quebecers
Canada's new special representative on combating Islamophobia has apologized for words that hurt Quebecers after leaders in that province called for her resignation.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Extreme wind chills, flurries heading for Montreal
After an extremely mild month of January, the province is bracing for a blast of arctic air.
-
Police investigating double stabbing at Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve apartment
Montreal police say two men are in hospital Wednesday night with stab wounds after an altercation in a home in the city's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.
London
-
South London road reopens after 'serious' vehicle collision
Bostwick Road has reopened following a serious crash on Wednesday evening. Around 7:20 p.m., emergency crews responded to the scene in south London for the incident involving two vehicles.
-
Flair Airlines to operate London to Winnipeg flights this summer
On Wednesday, London International Airport and Flair Airlines announced the newest destination out of London, Ont., and if you’re a fan of Slurpees, then you might just be in luck.
-
Nearly $16K in drugs seized in drug investigation: Woodstock police
A man from Woodstock, Ont. is facing multiple charges after a search warrant revealed he was allegedly in possession of nearly $16,000 in illicit drugs, according to Woodstock police.
Kitchener
-
Hearing to determine if Udo Haan not criminally responsible for wife’s death, Kitchener explosion
A hearing is underway to determine if Udo Haan is not criminally responsible for the death of his wife Edra Haan, who was found in the aftermath of the 2018 house explosion in Kitchener, Ont.
-
WRPS’ proposed $214 million budget brought forth to council
Chief Mark Crowell made a presentation at a council meeting Wednesday justifying the proposed $214 million budget for the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS).
-
Wiarton Willie set to make his Groundhog Day prediction
Wiarton Willie is set to make his spring prediction Thursday at 8:07 a.m. If the groundhog sees his shadow it will mean another six weeks of winter, but if he doesn’t, we could get an early spring.
Northern Ontario
-
Car, train collide in Sudbury, two people in hospital in stable condition
Two people are in Health Sciences North in stable condition following a collision Sunday in Sudbury between a train and a vehicle.
-
Alberta police believe 'Dances With Wolves' star may have abused local victims
Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service officials are encouraging any local victims to come forward following the arrest of actor Nathan Lee Chasing Horse in Las Vegas on sex assault charges.
-
'Immediately stop' wearing these sweaters and hoodies, Health Canada warns
Nearly 130,000 Helly Hansen sweaters and hoodies have been recalled in Canada due to flammability concerns.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Activity in downtown Ottawa at 51 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in the fall, study finds
Ottawa ranks 45th out of 62 cities across Canada and the United States in a study on downtown recovery, with activity levels at 51 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.
-
Rideau Canal Skateway will not open for start of Winterlude, NCC says
While crews have resumed operations in an attempt to open the Rideau Canal Skateway for its 53rd season, an NCC spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa the canal will not open in time for the first weekend of Winterlude on Friday.
-
Polar vortex to bring Ottawa its coldest temperatures of the season
It's about to get very cold in Ottawa as the polar vortex strengthens over our region, bringing lows approaching -30 C and wind chills near -40.
Windsor
-
Pakistan mosque blast must not be normalized, Windsor community leaders urge
Following a suicide bomb blast that killed more than 100 people in a mosque in Pakistan’s northern city of Peshawar, community leaders in Windsor-Essex are reminding people these attacks are rare and should not be simply dismissed as a byproduct of living in that part of the world.
-
Are the days numbered for Frank the Shrewsbury Chicken?
A weather predicting chicken is at the centre of a renewed debate on backyard chickens in Chatham-Kent ahead of this year’s Groundhog Day.
-
'It has been delayed': Gordie Howe Bridge constructor looks to get back on track as WDBA delivers more community benefits
The timeline to complete the Gordie Howe International Bridge has been delayed by the pandemic, according to the contractor overseeing construction.
Barrie
-
Budget efforts heating up at Barrie city hall
The work is piling up for Barrie city councillors as efforts to pass the 2023 budget are ramping up.
-
Crash on Hwy 11 in Bracebridge causes 12-vehicle pileup
More than 12 vehicles were involved in a pileup on Highway 11 in Bracebridge Wednesday, sending one person to hospital with minor injuries.
-
Barrie shelters prepare for frigid weather
As the City of Barrie prepares for extreme cold to move through the area later this week, local shelters are working on expanding space for those in need.
Atlantic
-
Shubenacadie Sam to make 2023 Groundhog Day prediction
Nova Scotia's Shubenacadie Sam is about to emerge from her burrow to make her annual Groundhog Day prediction.
-
New 911-dispatch system keeps New Brunswick firefighters off medical calls
A new 911 dispatch system in New Brunswick means that now fire departments aren’t getting dispatched to all medical calls leaving residents waiting and first responders in the dark.
-
$31-million lottery ticket sold in Cape Breton, largest win ever in the Maritimes
Atlantic Lottery says someone in Cape Breton has a record-breaking, multimillion-dollar winning lottery ticket.
Calgary
-
Calgary confrontation involved 4 vehicles, several communities and ended with a shooting
Calgary police are looking for suspects involved in an altercation that lasted for approximately an hour, spanned several communities and ended with a gun being fired.
-
Alberta police believe 'Dances With Wolves' star may have abused local victims
Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service officials are encouraging any local victims to come forward following the arrest of actor Nathan Lee Chasing Horse in Las Vegas on sex assault charges.
-
Police seek public assistance in northwest Calgary sexual assault
Calgary police are seeking public assistance to identify a suspect in a sexual assault that took place Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
Organization regulating medical care in Manitoba apologizes for Indigenous-specific racism in health care
The organization regulating medical care and services in Manitoba is apologizing for racism directed towards Indigenous people when accessing health care in the province.
-
'Almost impossible to use': city councillor calls for better sidewalk snow clearing
A city councillor wants snow plows to do a better job of clearing Winnipeg's sidewalks next winter.
-
Peg City Car Co-op asking city for more parking
A city committee is being asked to expand car sharing parking options to allow a local car co-op to meet demand.
Vancouver
-
'It's a big concern': Private delivery of public health care grows yet again in B.C.
B.C.'s Ministry of Health is continuing its multi-year trend of paying millions more dollars each year to private surgical centres for the delivery of public health care, CTV News has learned.
-
Volunteers clean up homeless camp outside Chilliwack, amid environmental worries
Volunteers have been scrambling to clean up toxic materials left behind at a homeless camp along a sensitive fish-bearing stream outside Chilliwack.
-
Public hearing changes in Surrey stir controversy
Changes to the amount of time the public gets to voice their opinion during Surrey City Council meetings has caused controversy among former councillors.
Edmonton
-
'We are going to fix this': Alberta sends sheriffs downtown to help EPS amid mounting safety concerns
Police officers in downtown Edmonton will receive reinforcements from sheriffs later this month as part of a new provincial public safety initiative.
-
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's former top doctor, hired by B.C. public health service
Alberta's former chief medical officer of health has landed a new role in British Columbia. Dr. Deena Hinshaw was named a deputy provincial health officer for B.C. on Wednesday.
-
'Landmark in this area': Holden residents saddened by theft of church bell, damage to belfry
Police are investigating after the bell was stolen from St. Mary's Church in Holden, Alta., causing significant damage to the building.