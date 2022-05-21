Two people dead following severe Ontario thunderstorm
Two people were struck and killed by falling trees during a severe thunderstorm that hit most of southern Ontario Saturday afternoon.
Peel Regional Police said a woman in her 70s was walking alone in the area of Belmont Drive and Birchbank Road, near Dixie Road, in Brampton, Ont. when she was struck by a falling tree.
She was transported to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.
"This is just an absolutely tragic, tragic accident that has happened," Const. Heather Cannon told reporters at the scene. "Her family is aware of her passing."
Police investigate after a woman dies during a severe thunderstorm in Brampton, Ont. (Corey Baird/CTV News Toronto)
Hours later, Ontario Provincial Police West Region confirmed that another tree fell on a camping trailer at Pinehurst Lake Conservation Area in between Kitchener and Brantford. One person was pronounced dead in hospital while two others were injured.
"I just want to extend our deepest condolences to all family members and friends who have been affected by the tragedy," the OPP said in a video on social media. "I can tell you a significant weather event did occur through southwestern Ontario. As a result, there were several trees that were downed on one other campsite in this property."
"However no injuries were reported."
Officials said at least one other person was seriously injured in the storm in midtown Toronto. According to police, a woman in her 40s was transported to a trauma centre for treatment.
Environment Canada issued a weather warning early afternoon on Saturday, saying that “conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms.”
They warned that winds could blast through at a speed of up to 100 kilometres an hour and that hail the size of a nickel could fall across the region.
The storm ripped through the province shortly after the weather statement was released, downing trees and causing multiple power outages.
Peel Regional Police say that traffic lights are out at a couple intersections in Brampton, Ont. A tree has also fallen across a roadway.
Meanwhile, Toronto police are urging residents to call 3-1-1 for storm-related issues and that the service's non-emergency lines will be temporarily closed due to the storm.
"Please use 9-1-1 lines for emergencies only," they said.
A Hydro One map shows multiple active power outages across southern Ontario, with officials saying more than 70,000 people are without electricity. The agency says they are responding to these incidents as “quickly and safely as possible.”
A tree has fallen on a home in Richmond Hill during a severe thunderstorm in the GTA Saturday afternoon. (Twitter/@aidan__sai)
The Toronto Hydro power outage map is currently down for maintenance, but on Twitter they said they are responding to “scattered outages” across the city.
“Remember if you come across downed wires, stay at least 10 metres back (which is about the length of a school bus),” Toronto Hydro said.
Toronto Fire confirmed that a firefighter was injured while in the parking lot of their hall in the west end of the city.
Deputy Fire Chief Tony Bavota told CP24 Saturday afternoon that the firefighter was struck by a tree limb.
“He is conscious and doing well now. He is being treated in hospital,” he said.
WEATHER ALERT ISSUED TO MOBILE
At around 12:45 p.m. a mobile alert was sent to phones warning residents to "take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches."
According to Environment Canada, the option of issuing a emergency weather alert was included in their system last June, but this is the first time it has been used.
Officials said they chose to do so because winds near Kitchener were expected to be gusting at about 131 kilometres an hour. At Toronto’s Pearson Airport, winds were blistering at 120 kilometers an hour around 1 p.m.
No official reports of a tornado have been made by Environment Canada, although officials say they are still gathering data.
A weather alert was sent to the mobile phones of Ontarians on May 21, 2022.
Heading into the evening, Environment Canada says there is a 60 per cent chance of showers.
The rain is going to be paired with some high humidity, with the temperature resting at about 27 C, feeling like 34 C.
The wet weather is expected to continue on Sunday, although the temperature won’t be as muggy at 19 C.
The holiday Monday looks to be a mix of sun and clouds, with a high of 17 C.
