TORONTO -- A female pedestrian and a male driver are dead after a vehicle flew off a second-storey parking lot in Vaughan, Ont. on Thursday afternoon.

Just before 1:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to a commercial building located in the area of Keele Street and Rutherford Road for a report of a collision.

“There was a vehicle, a white Audi sport utility vehicle, that was in a second-storey parking lot for reasons that are still under investigation,” Sgt. Andy Pattenden with York Regional Police said. “The vehicle drove across that parking lot, right over a fence and off the second-storey and in the process struck a female pedestrian.”

“It’s quite a scene,” he added.

Pattenden said the vehicle brought down the fence before landing on the other side of the road from where the parking deck is.

The female adult pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, an elderly male, was found at the scene with vital signs absent. He was rushed to a hospital but has since been pronounced dead.

There was an elderly female passenger in the vehicle as well. She sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the incident.

Officers will remain on scene for the next several hours as an investigation into the matter is conducted.

Images from the scene of the collision at 9131 Keele Street, Vaughan, where a pedestrian has been killed and the driver of the vehicle that drove off a 2nd storey parking deck has also died. Major Collision Unit investigators are on scene. pic.twitter.com/PsAUKWRjC7 — York Regional Police (@YRP) July 9, 2020

“Our major collision investigation unit is here along with investigators who are canvassing,” Pattenden said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any video footage of the area is asked to contact police.