Two more suspects charged in murder of Bowmanville, Ont. man, pregnant wife
Police have announced the arrest of two more suspects in connection with the murder of a 28-year-old Bowmanville, Ont. man and his pregnant wife.
On Feb. 4, 2023, Aram Kamel and Rafad Alzubaidy, 26, were found dead inside their home on Crombie Street.
Investigators allege that at about 12:45 a.m. three armed suspects wearing masks entered the residence and “shot both victims multiple times at close range.”
Kamel and Alzubaidy, who was six months pregnant, died instantly, they said.
Det.-Sgt. Brad Corner, of Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS), said that the victims’ bodies were discovered on the main floor of the dwelling more than 12 hours later when officers were called to that address for a wellness check.
“The ongoing investigation into the murders has been lengthy and remains an open investigation as we work to determine the specific motives,” he said during a recent news conference.
“Based on the evidence we’ve collected, we believe this was a targeted killing and not a robbery.”
Demouy Blair, 22, of Oshawa ,and 37-year-old Rocky Steve Stevenson, of Ajax, are each facing two counts of first-degree murder.
Late last week, police announced that Illia Ayo and Abdinisar Aden, both 22-years-old, along with 21-year-old Emmanuel Ezbon have also each been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the homicides.
Anyone with new information about this case is asked to contact Det. Graham of DRPS’s Major Crimes Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5418, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
With files from CP24’s Codi Wilson.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Auditor general's office fires two employees for taking government contracts on the side
Two employees at the office of the Auditor General of Canada (OAG) have been fired for making money from federal contracts while working for federal auditor Karen Hogan.
New details surface about family members killed in shooting in Toronto's Regent Park
New details are coming to light about the family at the centre of a daylight shooting in Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon.
U.S. cinnamon recalls: What Canadians need to know
Ground cinnamon is being recalled in the U.S. after elevated levels of lead were found in some products. In Canada, officials say they're monitoring the investigation.
Texas man who lived seven decades in iron lung dies at age 78
A Texas man who spent most of his 78 years using an iron lung chamber and built a large following on social media, recounting his life from contracting polio in the 1940s to earning a law degree, has died.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Carbon tax 'just makes sense' Trudeau says amid ramped up opposition to price hike across Canada
As Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre puts the prime minister on notice that his party plans to force 'multiple votes' on the planned April 1 carbon tax increase, Justin Trudeau is standing by his policy, calling those opposed 'short-term thinker politicians.'
Magazine names Alberta town among the 'most beautiful in the world'
A community nestled in the Rocky Mountains is the only Canadian destination named on a list of the most beautiful small towns in the world.
'We own it': Canadian game Canuckle says Wordle owner hasn't sent it copyright notice yet
Canuckle, a Canadian word-guessing game inspired by the mega-popular Wordle, says it hasn't been told to take down its game after some developers recently received notices for alleged copyright violations.
Canadian airline market on path to consolidation, raising risk of higher fares
After entertaining new entrants for several years, Canada's airline market is once again tracking toward consolidation, raising the likelihood of higher fares and fewer flight options.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.