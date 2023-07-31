Two missing Toronto sisters have been found, police say

Two sisters who were reported missing Sunday evening in Toronto have been found, police say.

The two girls, aged 10 and 12, were last seen in the Driftwood Avenue and Jane Street area on Sunday around 6 p.m.

A command post was set up Monday morning at the Driftwood Community Centre at Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue as officers searched for the pair.

Shortly after 9 a.m., police said the children had been found.