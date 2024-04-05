TORONTO
Toronto

Two men seriously injured in downtown collision

An ambulance is seen in this undated photo. An ambulance is seen in this undated photo.
Share

Two men were taken to a trauma centre following a downtown collision early Friday.

It happened at around 4 a.m. at the intersection of Queen Street and University Avenue, Toronto police said.

Two men were transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash. Police are investigating.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News