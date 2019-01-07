

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Two men have been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in the city’s east-end on Sunday afternoon.

Toronto police were called to the area of Queen Street East and Woodbine Avenue around 2:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two male victims who were conscious and breathing. They were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two suspects were taken into custody in connection with the shooting a short time later.

Investigators said that the victims may have been in a vehicle on Woodbine Avenue, near Kingston Road, when they were shot.

On Monday, police said that the two suspects in custody had appeared in court to face charges.

Rahman Ajmain, 21, has been charged with attempted murder and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Sendia Rodrigues, 22, has been charged with attempted murder, unauthorized possession of a firearm and failing to comply with probation.

Toronto police said they don’t believe there are any outstanding suspects in the shooting.

Ajmain is scheduled to reappear in court on Jan. 10 and Rodrigues is scheduled for Jan. 14.

None of the charges has been proven in court.