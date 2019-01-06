Suspects in custody after 2 injured in east-end shooting
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, January 6, 2019 2:45PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 6, 2019 2:51PM EST
Two suspects are in custody after a double shooting in the city's east end.
The incident occurred near Queen Street and Woodbine Avenue at around 2:30 p.m.
Police confirm that the victims are both conscious and breathing.
Officers previously said they were searching for two male suspects but later confirmed that two people are in custody.
The Toronto Police Service’s canine unit is on scene.