TORONTO -- Police in Peel Region have charged two men with murder, including one who was wearing a monitoring device, following a shooting in Mississauga last month that left a 22-year-old woman dead.

On June 9, police were called to the area of Ninth Line and Burmanthorpe Road West at approximately 11:40 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, police said they found Marissa Radstake, of Walkerton, Ont., suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a landscaping business.

Radstake was pronounced dead at the scene.

As a result of their investigation, police said Monday that they had arrested Richard Wuol, 24, of Kitchener, and Kadir Aidarus, 21, of Mississauga. Both are charged with first-degree murder and appeared in a Brampton courtroom today.

Investigators said that both suspects are known to police and one of them was wearing a monitoring device.

Aidarus was on federal parole and was participating in Canada’s electronic monitoring program at the time of the murder, Peel police said.

He was also serving a cumulative sentence of two years, two months and 15 days since 2019 for offences committed in Halton Region, including robbery, using an imitation firearm, disguise with intent and failing to comply with recognizance.

Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah called the murder “callous.”

“It also serves as another demonstration of the risk created when dangerous offenders are released into our communities to serve sentences,” Duraiappah said in a statement. “We need to do more to prevent these realities.”

Police are asking anyone with information related to the investigation to contact them or Crime Stoppers.