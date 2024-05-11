New York City FC holds on to defeat Toronto FC 3-2 in ill-tempered MLS match
Santi Rodriguez, Malachi Jones and Andres Perea scored and New York City FC held on to defeat Toronto FC 3-2 in an ill-tempered MLS game Saturday, ending TFC's five-game winning streak across all competitions.
For the 20-year-old Jones, a teammate of Toronto rookie Tyrese Spicer at Lipscomb University, it was his first MLS goal in his first start.
Federico Bernardeschi and substitute Raoul Petretta scored for Toronto, which trailed 2-0 at the break.
Petretta's goal, a highlight-reel volley in the 89th minute off a Matty Longstaff cross, made it interesting with nine minutes of stoppage time. Bernardeschi was shown a second yellow after the final whistle when he confronted referee Lukasz Szpala.
A melee ensued after the game with players from both sides in a mass scrum. Toronto goalkeeper Sean Johnson, a former New York player, was in the middle of it — seemingly trying to play peacekeeper.
Bernardeschi will miss Wednesday's match at Nashville SC, as will Kevin Long. The Toronto centre back was cautioned in the 53rd minute and gets the ban for yellow card accumulation.
Italian star Lorenzo Insigne, returning to action after missing the last eight games in all competitions with a hamstring issue, came off the Toronto bench to applause in the 76th minute.
He almost scored with his first touch, off a Bernardeschi setup, but New York goalkeeper Matt Freese made the save.
New York (5-5-2) then scored the insurance goal with Perea knocking in a Hannes Wolf feed in the 78th minute to make it 3-1.
TFC had chances to add to its goal total earlier but was rebuffed repeatedly by Freese.
Toronto (6-5-1) came into the game in third place in the Eastern Conference, knowing a win would allow it to match its entire points total of last season when it finished last in the league at 4-20-10.
TFC had won 12 of a possible 15 points at home (4-1-0) in league play before Saturday.
There was some niggle in the game with players coming together in the 68th minute after Longstaff, upset at the time an injured New York player was taking to get treatment, looking to grab the NYCFC trainer's bag and deposit it in touch.
Toronto lost 2-1 at Yankee Stadium when the teams met March 16 with New York midfielder Keaton Parks sent off in the 68th minute for a nasty challenge on Kobe Franklin that earned a straight red after video review.
Toronto started in high gear Saturday but it was the visitors who struck first in an eventful first half.
Rodriguez put New York ahead in the 23rd minute, sending Sean Johnson the wrong way from the penalty spot after Longstaff was called for handball in the box. It was the fifth goal of the season for the Uruguayan designated player.
Longstaff protested that the ball had gone off his chest but referee Lukasz Szpala, after reviewing the play on the pitch-side monitor, disagreed.
New York doubled the lead in the 44th with the Toronto defence found lacking. Wolf drove past Deybi Flores and found Jones racing alone towards the goal with Bernardeschi trying to catch up. He couldn't and Jones' shot beat Johnson and bounced in off the post.
Bernardeschi pulled one back in the 55th minute, roofing a rebound after Freese made a spectacular save of a close-range Longstaff shot. It was the Italian's fourth goal in his last three matches in all competitions.
It was the first away win of the season for NYCFC, which went into weekend play in seventh place in the East. NYCFC's record away from home last season was a dismal 1-8-8, which still was one victory better than Toronto's 0-13-4.
The New Yorkers were coming off a 2-0 loss to visiting Colorado that ended a five-game unbeaten run (3-0-2).
Toronto came out with purpose, attacking the visitors with their press on a damp evening at BMO Field. Announced attendance was 26,925.
Captain Jonathan Osorio could have had two goals in the first five minutes. He just missed getting solid contact in front of goal on a feed from Bernardeschi in the third minute and, taking a nifty backheel from Prince Owusu, hit the crossbar in the fifth minute.
At the other end, Johnson had to make a diving save to deny Jones in the 18th minute after a Longstaff giveaway.
Freese made a fine reflex one-handed save to deny Owusu from close quarters in the 38th minute. Toronto came close in first-half stoppage time with Owusu's header going just wide and Freese stopping Bernardeschi.
Toronto coach John Herdman made seven changes from the side that blanked CS Saint-Laurent 3-0 in a mid-week cup game as he reverted to his more normal league lineup. There were just two changes from the team that beat Dallas 3-1 last Saturday with defender Sigurd Rosted and Longstaff slotting in for Raoul Petretta, who has been dealing with a bone bruise on his foot, and Alonso Coello.
Toronto was without the injured Richie Laryea, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Shane O’Neill and Brandon Servania.
New York was missing Argentine playmaker Maxi Morales, who is recovering from knee surgery, and defender Rio Hope-Gund.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2024.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
4th Indian national arrested, charged with murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar
Homicide investigators in B.C. say murder charges have been laid against a fourth Indian national in connection to the killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a Surrey gurdwara last year.
'I am angry': Alberta farmers will continue fight over world class motorsport resort
The rolling hills leading to the hamlet of Rosebud are dotted with sprawling farms and cattle pastures -- and a sign sporting a simple message: No Race Track.
Man ticketed after allegedly trespassing again at Drake's Bridle Path mansion to get his bike
A man who tried to access Drake’s Bridle Path mansion earlier this week returned to the property Saturday and was apprehended again for allegedly trespassing, Toronto police say.
Couple randomly attacked, 1 stabbed, by group of teens in Toronto, police say
A man has been transported to hospital after police say he was stabbed in a random attack carried out by a group of teens in Toronto on Friday night.
Millions of Canadians have been exposed to potentially toxic chemicals, and they're not going anywhere
For decades, North Bay, Ontario's water supply has harboured chemicals associated with liver and developmental issues, cancer and complications with pregnancy. It's far from the only city with that problem.
Biden calls Trump 'unhinged,' says 'something snapped' in former president after he lost 2020 U.S. election
U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday called Donald Trump “clearly unhinged” and claimed that “something snapped” in the former president after he lost the 2020 election.
Wildfire that forced evacuation of Fort Nelson, B.C., caused by tree falling on wires, mayor says
The wildfire that prompted the evacuation of more than 3,000 people near Fort Nelson, B.C., was caused by a tree falling on wires, according to the municipality's mayor.
Switzerland's Nemo wins 68th Eurovision Song Contest
Swiss singer Nemo won the 68th Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday night with 'The Code,' an operatic ode to the singer’s journey toward embracing their nongender identity.
IN PICTURES Northern lights dance across the night sky in southern Ont.
From London, to Grand Bend, Collingwood and Guelph, here are some highlights of Friday night and Saturday morning's northern lights display.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Cyclist issued fine for striking four-year-old girl crossing the street
A cyclist turned herself in and received a fine after striking a four-year-old girl who was crossing the street to catch a school bus.
-
IN PHOTOS
IN PHOTOS No blackouts reported as Quebecers take in spectacular solar storm
Quebecers across the province turned their gazes upwards on Friday night as a spectacular show in the sky was on display thanks to a solar storm hit the earth's atmosphere.
-
Ghost shoes installed to honour grandmother struck and killed on Montreal sidewalk
Dozens gathered on Lavoisier Boulevard in Ferland Park in Montreal on Saturday as a pair of white shoes were installed in memory of a mother and grandmother, who was struck and killed by an SUV almost four years ago in the St. Leonard borough.
Ottawa
-
IN PHOTOS
IN PHOTOS Scenes of the northern lights dancing across eastern Ont.
A powerful geomagnetic storm lit up the night sky on Friday and early Saturday morning, resulting in an incredible light show across eastern Ontario.
-
Overbrook community rallies around Donald Street fire victims
The Overbrook community is banding together to support residents after two devastating high-rise fires last week.
-
Missed the Northern Lights in Ontario? You may still have a chance
Those who missed the dazzling display of northern lights in Ontario may have another chance on Saturday – so long as the skies clear.
Northern Ontario
-
Missed the Northern Lights in Ontario? You may still have a chance
Those who missed the dazzling display of northern lights in Ontario may have another chance on Saturday – so long as the skies clear.
-
Millions of Canadians have been exposed to potentially toxic chemicals, and they're not going anywhere
For decades, North Bay, Ontario's water supply has harboured chemicals associated with liver and developmental issues, cancer and complications with pregnancy. It's far from the only city with that problem.
-
WATCH
WATCH Dashcam video shows terrifying near-miss on two-lane northern Ontario highway
There were some scary moments for several people on a northern Ontario highway caught on video Thursday after a chain reaction following a truck fire.
Kitchener
-
Northern lights stun sky watchers in southwestern Ontario
A spectacular and colourful show lit up the night sky across southwestern Ontario on Friday night.
-
Top university football players face off at East-West Bowl in Waterloo, Ont.
Canada’s top university football athletes gathered on the gridiron Saturday to show off their skills in the East-West Bowl at the University of Waterloo.
-
Work of Guelph, Ont. artist featured on new postage stamp
New stamps have been released featuring the work of five Canadian graphic novelists, including one from Guelph, Ont.
London
-
IN PICTURES
IN PICTURES Northern lights dance across the night sky in southern Ont.
From London, to Grand Bend, Collingwood and Guelph, here are some highlights of Friday night and Saturday morning's northern lights display.
-
Weather advisory dropped for London, Ont. region, neighbouring counties
A weather advisory issued Saturday afternoon warning of favourable conditions for the development of funnel clouds was dropped Saturday night by Environment Canada.
-
'A look behind the scenes': Families get look at how London’s emergency services prepare
Hundreds of people braved the early morning rain to get up close with London, Ont.’s emergency service personnel. Children were excited to climb aboard emergency vehicles and participate in emergency-related activities.
Windsor
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Flavour? Heat? Pain? 'Heatseekers' share their keys to a great bottle of hot sauce
What do you look for in a good bottle of hot sauce? Sweet or smokey flavours? Or, perhaps, you're a 'glutton for punishment' — the words of one person in attendance at Windsor's 2nd annual Heatseeker Hot Sauce Festival.
-
Incest among charges laid against Windsor senior after alleged sexual assault of minor: Police
Windsor police officers have laid multiple charges against a 70-year-old man in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a minor.
-
The northern lights were visible across Windsor-Essex. Take a look
The most powerful geomagnetic storm in the past 20 years resulted in some awe-inspiring images captured by people all across Windsor-Essex.
Barrie
-
OPP Const. Greg Pierzchala Memorial Run returns to Barrie
Family, friends, colleagues and strangers set off on a fundraising run on Saturday, marked by the memory of a man killed in the line of duty.
-
One person killed, two injured in Innisfil crash
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Innisfil Saturday morning.
-
South Simcoe Police hold Police Week open house
South Simcoe Police opened their doors to visitors on Saturday as the police force marked its annual Police Week initiative.
Winnipeg
-
Parts of Manitoba under severe thunderstorm and air quality alerts
People living in southern Manitoba should be on the lookout for severe thunderstorms Saturday evening.
-
“These people share the same common goal’: Community groups celebrate unity in Winnipeg
Several community groups who work with the city’s vulnerable populations gathered downtown on Saturday for an event to celebrate the impact of their work on Winnipeg.
-
Wildfire near Flin Flon prompts evacuation order
Some homes and cottages north of Flin Flon, Man. are under an evacuation order because of a growing wildfire caused by drought conditions and high winds.
Atlantic
-
Woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing: N.S. RCMP
Police in Shelburne, N.S., have charged a woman with attempted murder after an altercation led to a woman being stabbed on Friday.
-
Man airlifted to hospital after serious collision in N.S.: RCMP
One man had to be airlifted to the hospital after a serious collision in Cambridge, N.S., Friday afternoon.
-
CTV film critic gives his thoughts on the newest releases hitting the screen
As the weekend comes around, so do new movies to the box office, and this week there are a number of films to keep an eye out for.
N.L.
-
'Irate male' assaulted Newfoundland officers with block of cheese, police say
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
-
Whooping cough outbreak declared in Newfoundland
Health officials say there is an outbreak of whooping cough in eastern Newfoundland.
-
Trucker's body found in trailer in Newfoundland after failed police search in Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario, then sent back to Newfoundland, where his body was found Monday in the trailer.
Edmonton
-
'It was violent': Police tear down U of A pro-Palestinian encampment Saturday morning
Multiple people at the protest camp torn down at the University of Alberta campus Saturday say police's actions against protesters were "violent" and "disproportionate."
-
Grande Prairie County No. 1 under state of emergency, evacuation orders due to wildfire
Out-of-control wildfires in northern Alberta prompted a local state of emergency in the County of Grande Prairie early Saturday morning, as well as evacuation orders in the county and the Municipal District of Greenview.
-
Edmonton police issue warning about release of violent sexual offender
The Edmonton Police Service is issuing a warning to the public about a convicted violent sexual offender who is being released.
Calgary
-
Fatal crash impacts traffic in northeast Calgary Saturday
One person has died in a collision along Stoney Trail and McKnight Boulevard Northeast.
-
Candidates seeking NDP leadership square-off in Calgary debate
The five candidates seeking the top position in the NDP met at the BMO Centre for the party’s second official debate.
-
'We have laws': Premier Smith says police action justified in Calgary
The actions, including the decision to use non-lethal force, to disperse pro-Palestinian protesters from the University of Calgary campus were justified, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Friday.
Regina
-
'We are part of the community': Annual Sikh Day Parade packs Regina streets
The 8th annual Nagar Kirtan Parade packed the streets of Regina on Saturday, bringing the Regina Sikh community and people from surrounding areas together.
-
IN PICTURES: Geomagnetic solar storm brings northern lights to southern Sask.
As a geomagnetic solar storm swept through Earth on Friday, people in southern Saskatchewan were able to experience a rare display of northern lights.
-
'It would change my life': Prince Albert singer vying for $1 million on Canada’s Got Talent final
Prince Albert singer Rebecca Strong is on the cusp of achieving a dream on Canada’s Got Talent as she stands among the final eight contestants.
Saskatoon
-
Girls take flight with free lessons in Saskatoon
Mitchinson Flight Centre in Saskatoon helped girls soar on Saturday with their annual "Girls Take Flight" event.
-
'It would change my life': Prince Albert singer vying for $1 million on Canada’s Got Talent final
Prince Albert singer Rebecca Strong is on the cusp of achieving a dream on Canada’s Got Talent as she stands among the final eight contestants.
-
IN PICTURES: Geomagnetic solar storm brings northern lights to southern Sask.
As a geomagnetic solar storm swept through Earth on Friday, people in southern Saskatchewan were able to experience a rare display of northern lights.
Vancouver
-
4th Indian national arrested, charged with murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar
Homicide investigators in B.C. say murder charges have been laid against a fourth Indian national in connection to the killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a Surrey gurdwara last year.
-
Wildfire that forced evacuation of Fort Nelson, B.C., caused by tree falling on wires, mayor says
The wildfire that prompted the evacuation of more than 3,000 people near Fort Nelson, B.C., was caused by a tree falling on wires, according to the municipality's mayor.
-
New Westminster police seize drugs, guns in trafficking investigation
Police in New Westminster say they have seized “numerous” weapons and kilograms of drugs as part of an investigation into drug trafficking in the city that began in 2022.
Vancouver Island
-
Northern lights put on a show across B.C.
Like skywatchers across Canada, B.C. residents were treated to a dazzling display late Friday night and early Saturday morning.
-
4th Indian national arrested, charged with murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar
Homicide investigators in B.C. say murder charges have been laid against a fourth Indian national in connection to the killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a Surrey gurdwara last year.
-
Wildfire that forced evacuation of Fort Nelson, B.C., caused by tree falling on wires, mayor says
The wildfire that prompted the evacuation of more than 3,000 people near Fort Nelson, B.C., was caused by a tree falling on wires, according to the municipality's mayor.