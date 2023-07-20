Two men charged in daylight shooting that left innocent bystander injured in east Toronto
Two men who allegedly fired at each other in Scarborough last weekend have been charged in the shooting that left them and an innocent bystander injured.
Toronto police said the incident happened in a courtyard on Danzig Street near Morningside Avenue on the afternoon of July 16.
Two men got into an argument, which escalated to the point that one of them went to his home and allegedly retrieved a gun.
He came back and began shooting at the other man, who pulled out his own gun and returned fire, police said.
Police said the two men were injured during the exchange of gunfire as well as another man who was not involved in the incident.
One was shot in the torso, while the other two were shot in the leg. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Shortly after, officers arrested the two alleged shooters. Police said they also executed four search warrants, resulting in the seizure of two firearms and ammunition.
On Thursday, the suspects were identified as 19-year-old Anthony Gangoo and 22-year-old Jaheim Barriner.
Gangoo is facing six charges, including two counts of discharge of a firearm with intent, possession of a loaded firearm, and failure to comply with probation.
Meanwhile, Barriner is charged with four offences, including unauthorized possession of a firearm.
Police continue to ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact investigators at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.
