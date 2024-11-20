Mississauga man accused of trying to meet up with person he believed to be a minor

A 49-year-old man from Mississauga is facing charges after allegedly trying to meet with an individual who he believed to be a teenager.

On Wednesday, Niagara police said they launched a “proactive” investigation in August, targeting people who use the Internet to chat with children and meet with them for a sexual purpose.

For four months, a man allegedly sent messages to someone who he believed to be a 14-year-old girl.

On Wednesday, the accused went to a pre-arranged location to meet her, where Internet Child Exploitation detectives arrested him.

Police charged Domenico Giuseppe Cianflone with luring a child and making written child pornography. The charges have not been tested in court.

Detectives believe Cianflone went by the usernames “HockeyCoach”, “joe” and joed3300″ on online platforms to commit offences against other children.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-688-4111, option 3, 1009398, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.