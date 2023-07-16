Three injured, two in custody after daylight shooting in east Toronto
Three people are recovering in hospital following a shooting outside a Scarborough housing complex on Sunday afternoon.
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says that at around 3 p.m., they received multiple reports of two males shooting at each other in a courtyard on Danzig Street near Morningside Avenue.
Upon arrival, first responders located three male victims. They were all taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Police say that one of the victims was shot in the torso, and the other two were each shot in the leg.
“[The shooting] occurred outside here in the courtyard behind me,” said TPS Insp. Maher Abdel-Malik at the scene.
“The two males confronted one another in the courtyard and were shooting at one another.”
A resident told CP24 that when they were returning home from walking their dog, they heard gunfire and saw children running out from behind the complex where they had been playing.
As a result of their initial investigation, police have taken two male suspects into custody. Police would not confirm if either suspect was among the three males injured in the incident.
“Two people are in custody. We do believe that these are the two people involved in the shooting and a firearm has been recovered,” Abdel-Malik said.
“There is no risk to public safety at this time. As you can see there's a heavy police presence in the area, we're still continuing the investigation and a canvas is underway. However, we are looking to the public for any information that they might have.”
Throughout the afternoon, members of the TPS canine unit and a number of heavily-armed officers could be seen in the area, along with more than a dozen police vehicles.
“We are looking at containing the scene a little bit so that traffic can flow,” Abdel-Malik said.
“But anybody coming into the area here at Danzig and Morningside, they’re asked to find an alternate route.”
Investigators are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area at the time of the shooting to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Another Canadian firefighter killed on wildfire frontlines
A firefighter has died in the course of battling a wildfire in the Northwest Territories, officials say.
Record-breaking 10 million hectares of land burned in Canada's wildfires
Data shows the 2023 wildfire season is the worst in Canada's history after surpassing a record-breaking 10 million hectares of land burned.
Man dead, woman in critical condition after gondola crash in Mont-Tremblant, Que.
One man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after construction equipment crashed into a sightseeing gondola at the popular Mont-Tremblant resort, according to provincial police. Eric Cadotte, a spokesperson with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), said Sunday afternoon that a male occupant died of his injuries in hospital.
17th Carberry, Man., bus crash victim dies: RCMP
Another victim of the deadly bus crash near Carberry, Man. in June has died.
Poilievre's office, Calgary MP silent over latest photo with controversial message
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's office is tight-lipped over a photo of one of his Opposition critics posing with two people wearing slogans against measures addressing sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.
Threads collects so much sensitive information it's a 'hacker's dream,' experts say
It knows when you've been online shopping, the last time you worked out and whether you've been lurking on your ex's profile. Meta's new social media platform Threads is gobbling up massive amounts of sensitive data on its 100 million users and counting.
Military begins B.C. wildfire deployment as number of blazes continues to climb
The British Columbia government says military support is arriving for deployment after the province asked for Ottawa's help in fighting hundreds of wildfires.
'Heat storm' stretches into southern Europe, health alerts issued
Italy issued hot weather red alerts for 16 cities on Sunday, with meteorologists warning that temperatures will hit record highs across southern Europe in the coming days.
3 new solutions for old problems when it comes to fighting wildfires
Wildfires will continue to burn across Canada in the future, but how humans prevent, monitor and extinguish them could become faster and less destructive thanks to new technology.
Montreal
-
Man dead, woman in critical condition after gondola crash in Mont-Tremblant, Que.
One man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after construction equipment crashed into a sightseeing gondola at the popular Mont-Tremblant resort, according to provincial police. Eric Cadotte, a spokesperson with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), said Sunday afternoon that a male occupant died of his injuries in hospital.
-
'That is inexcusable': Montreal couple feels left in the dark after Air Canada flight cancelled, luggage lost
A couple says they've been left in the dark by Air Canada after their flight to California was cancelled, their luggage was lost, and they both missed out on a relative's wedding.
-
Man arrested after woman stabbed in the Plateau: police
Montreal police arrested a 51-year-old man after a woman was stabbed Sunday afternoon in the Plateau.
London
-
New Western study looks into distorted smell due to long COVID
A new study out of Western University is shedding light on long-term post COVID-19 smell distortions.
-
Pedestrian killed after being hit by train
A person has died after they were hit by a train in the city’s east end.
-
One person arrested after police standoff in Sarnia
Sarnia police said a man with a warrant out for his arrest had locked himself in a room at a residence in the area of Campbell Street and Whitmore Avenue when police arrived Saturday evening.
Kitchener
-
Camps teach teen girls the ropes of becoming a firefighter amid volunteer shortage
Rural communities across Ontario need more volunteer firefighters. There was an effort to expand the industry and include more women this week in Blandford-Blenheim and Brant County.
-
Ribfest wraps up in Downtown Kitchener
The rainy weather held off for the final day of the Kitchener Ribfest & Craft Beer Show.
-
Rural cemeteries targeted by lawn equipment thieves
Waterloo Regional Police say thieves have stolen lawn equipment from cemeteries in Wilmot and Woolwich Townships.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury’s Crosses for Change site vandalized
The Crosses for Change memorial site in downtown Sudbury was damaged Sunday morning – with most crosses pulled from the ground.
-
Record-breaking 10 million hectares of land burned in Canada's wildfires
Data shows the 2023 wildfire season is the worst in Canada's history after surpassing a record-breaking 10 million hectares of land burned.
-
Severe thunderstorm watches, warnings in effect in northeastern Ont.
Several communities in northeastern Ontario are under a severe thunderstorm warning Sunday afternoon and evening, Environment Canada said in an alert.
Ottawa
-
Section of Hwy. 417 on track to open for Monday commute, MTO says
The Queensway is scheduled to remain closed eastbound between Carling/Kirkwood and Metcalfe and westbound between Metcalfe/Catherine and Rochester until 6 a.m. on Monday.
-
'Inappropriate' and 'Upsetting': Veteran councillor criticizes Ottawa mayor's calls to open Queen Elizabeth Driveway to vehicles
Ottawa Coun. Jeff Leiper says it is inappropriate for Mayor Mark Sutcliffe to publicly and privately call on the National Capital Commission to reopen Queen Elizabeth Driveway to vehicles this summer.
-
Curtain falls on the 2023 edition of Ottawa Bluesfest
Organizers estimate 300,000 people attended the nine nights of music at LeBreton Flats during the 2023 edition of RBC Ottawa Bluesfest.
Windsor
-
Windsor doctor allegedly has license revoked for professional misconduct and incompetency
A Windsor doctor has allegedly had his license revoked by the Ontario College of Physicians and Surgeons for professional misconduct and incompetency.
-
ERCA’s golden anniversary: Celebrating 50 years of being Mother Nature's steward
To commemorate their 50th anniversary, Essex Region Conservation Authority staff have put together a pictorial exhibit at John R. Park Homestead in Essex County.
-
More than 15K lightning strikes recorded in Ontario over 2-day period
Ontario recorded more than 15,000 lightning strikes in the last 48 hours, increasing the threat of wildfires in the province, officials say.
Barrie
-
Simcoe County groups raise water safety awareness as National Drowning Prevention week begins
National Drowning Prevention Week kicked off on Sunday with organizations around Simcoe County reminding swimmers and boaters of the importance of water safety.
-
Automated licence plate recognition system nets two charges in Oro-Medonte
Two people have been arrested on outstanding warrants after an automated licence plate recognition (ALPR) system alerted police.
-
Survey studies emotional toll of disasters two years after Barrie tornado
Researchers at York University and the Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) at the University of Western are teaming up to learn more about their emotional toll to help with future disaster responses.
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton's Donkin coal mine shut down again over reports of rock fall
The Donkin underground coal mine in Cape Breton has been shut down again following reports of a rock fall on Saturday.
-
Atlantic Cup Swimming Championship brings economic boost for Saint John, N.B., businesses
More than 225 athletes from across Atlantic Canada, Ontario, and Quebec competed in the 2023 Atlantic Cup Swimming Championship in Saint John, N.B.
-
Moncton Motor Sport Club brings high-speed action
The Moncton Motor Sport Club hosted its sixth Autoslalom Sunday, bringing fast cars and talented drivers out to test their skills.
Calgary
-
Four Canadians prevail in Calgary Stampede rodeo finals
Canadian cowboys held their own at the Calgary Stampede rodeo by winning four of six events on Showdown Sunday.
-
Federal candidates lobby for votes ahead of July 24 Calgary-Heritage byelection
An iconic south Calgary riding that has sat vacant since January will soon have its federal seat filled as voters hit the advance polls in Calgary-Heritage.
-
Vegan pancake breakfast raises funds for farm animals
For those who prefer a vegan diet, a number of Inglewood businesses gathered together Saturday to host a pancake breakfast unlike any other – one without sausages, or real butter but one that was delicious nevertheless.
Winnipeg
-
‘Ethan Boyer way will be open’: Brady Road Landfill protestors
Protestors at Camp Morgan say the main road into Brady Landfill will reopen, but do not know when.
-
'An experience all in itself": Manitoba's drive-in theatres still going strong
Summer movie season is in full swing, and many Manitobans are still choosing to see new Hollywood releases like Barbie and Oppenheimer at one of the province's three remaining drive-in theatres.
-
17th Carberry, Man., bus crash victim dies: RCMP
Another victim of the deadly bus crash near Carberry, Man. in June has died.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver, Burnaby top Canada's most expensive rental markets: Rentals.ca
It likely won't come as a surprise to Vancouver residents, but the city remains Canada's most expensive rental market, according to a report by Rentals.ca.
-
Alaska earthquake highlights tsunami risk for coastal communities
A major earthquake late Saturday night off the coast of Alaska briefly caused concern about the possibility of a tsunami along the British Columbia coast.
-
'She was the heart of us': BC Wildfire Service shares touching tribute to fallen member
Devyn Gale. Colleague. Friend. Sister. Daughter. Hero. Those are the concluding words of the tribute BC Wildfire Service shared in honour of a young firefighter who died in service of her community near Revelstoke, B.C., where she grew up, on Thursday.
Edmonton
-
2 arrested after string of 'random' Saturday night shootings in Edmonton
A man and a woman have been arrested for a string of shootings Saturday night in Edmonton, which police say appear to be random.
-
89-year-old man recovering in hospital after random attack in downtown Edmonton
An Alberta man is calling for better approaches to treating people with a mental illness, after his 89-year-old father was hospitalized following a random attack in downtown Edmonton last week.
-
RCMP ask for help finding person "struggling" in North Saskatchewan River
RCMP are looking for a person who may be struggling in the North Saskatchewan River.