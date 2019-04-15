

The Canadian Press





Toronto police say they seized a loaded semi-automatic assault-style rifle along with two semi-automatic handguns on Sunday.

They say that officers searched two addresses and a vehicle associated with a 28-year-old man.

Police say that at one of the addresses, they found and arrested two men -- one of whom they say gave false identification.

They say it turns out that man was wanted on multiple arrest warrants from police in London, Ont.

Investigators say that along with the guns and ammunition, they also found large quantities of cocaine and fentanyl.

They say two 28-year-old men -- one from Toronto and the other from London -- are facing a combined total of 45 charges