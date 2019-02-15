

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Three days after a man was gunned down in Scarborough, police have arrested a pair of suspects in connection with the case.

Dean Howlett was found without vital signs in the stairwell of a building near Lawrence Avenue East and Andover Crescent on Tuesday afternoon.

Despite life-saving efforts, the 25-year-old died at the scene. A number of bullet holes were visible in the walls of the stairwell where Howlett was found. The holes appear to begin on the second floor of the building and trickle down to the bottom level, steps away from a daycare.

Howlett, a Whitby resident, did not reside at the building but residents told CTV News Toronto that he was well-known because he grew up in the area.

According to one resident, Howlett was an aspiring rapper and a new father.

“He was a clean cut guy,” Cheryl Reynolds said. “I never knew him to cause any kind of trouble or anything.”

Little is known about the circumstances that led to the violent incident, nor the connection between the victim and suspects.

Police released a description of a possible suspect on Wednesday.

By Friday, two men were in custody.

A suspect identified as 22-year-old Naod Tsegazab, of Toronto, has been charged with second degree murder.

The second suspect, identified as 21-year-old Joseph Carlton Bryan, also of Toronto, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Both are due in court sometime Friday.

Investigators are still seeking information about the incident. They are asking anyone who knows or witnessed anything to contact them or Crime Stoppers.