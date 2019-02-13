

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police have identified a 25-year-old man who was killed in a daylight shooting in Scarborough on Tuesday.

Whitby resident Dean Howlett was found without vital signs by officers in the stairwell of a residential building near Lawrence Avenue East and Andover Crescent around 3 p.m.

Police said that he was suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving efforts by emergency crews, Howlett was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination has been scheduled for Thursday, police said.

In a tweet sent out Tuesday afternoon, police said they were searching for a suspect in connection with the incident.

The suspect has been described by authorities as a black male who was last seen wearing a black jacket, black toque, black track pants with a white stripe, boots and a backpack.

Police said that the suspect was last seen running northbound from the area.

No updated description or photograph of the suspect has been released.

Investigators are urging anyone who may have been in the area during the time of the incident to contact police at 416-808-7400 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously