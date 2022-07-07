Two males rushed to hospital after double stabbing outside mall in Mississauga

Two teenagers were rushed to hospital after being stabbed in a mall parking lot in Mississauga Thursday following a dispute that started on school property.

Peel Regional Police received a call about a stabbing outside of Erin Mills Town Centre, near Erin Mills Parkway and Eglinton Avenue West, shortly before 2 p.m.

Two male victims were subsequently transported to a trauma centre in critical condition, Peel Regional Paramedic Services said. Police did not give their exact ages, but described them as youths.

One of them has since been upgraded to stable, police told CP24, while the other remains in critical condition.

Police say they are searching for a suspect described as a South Asian male between 15 and 17 years old who was wearing a black t-shirt and grey Nike sweatpants. Witnesses told police that he fled on foot.

“We don’t know exactly the circumstances surrounding what happened but we do not believe there to be any public safety risk at this time,” Const. Sarah Patten told CP24 at the scene.

She said it is not yet clear whether the victims and the suspect knew each other or what might have motivated the stabbing.

“It’s my understanding that the incident actually began on school property and then came over into this parking lot area,” Patten said.

Several items of clothing and what looked like a backpack could be seen lying between two vehicles at the scene Thursday as police searched the area.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward to investigators.

“We do ask anyone with any information to contact our 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau and if you do have video surveillance or dashcam footage, please check it,” Patten said.