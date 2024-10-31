Charges laid after six-year-old boy fatally struck by school bus north of Toronto: police

A woman has been charged with dangerous driving causing death after a six-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus in Vaughan back in June, York Regional Police say.

In a news release, police confirmed that the school bus driver is facing charges in connection with the collision, which occurred shortly before 8 a.m. on June 19 in the area of Kleinburg Summit Way and Pierre Berton Boulevard.

A resident in the neighbourhood who said he witnessed the incident told CP24 at the time that the boy was running to catch the bus when he was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Parents in the community previously told CP24 that the boy was a Grade 1 student at St. Stephen’s Catholic Elementary School in Woodbridge.

Police confirmed that the driver of the school bus remained at the scene following the collision.

An investigation was subsequently launched and police said charges were laid against the 65-year-old driver on Oct. 29.

Police say they are choosing not to release the name of the accused “due to the circumstances of the incident.”

“This decision was made on a case by case basis based on public interest,” a spokesperson for York Regional Police said in an email to CP24.