11-year-old girl in critical condition after being struck by bus outside Mississauga school

An 11-year-old girl is in critical condition after being struck by a Mi-Way bus outside of a school in Mississauga, Peel paramedics say.

The incident occurred at Lisgar Middle School, near the area of Ninth Line and Derry Road. Police say they received the call for the collision at 2:30 p.m.

Paramedics tell CTV News Toronto that the girl was taken to a local hospital but is being transferred to the Hospital for Sick Children.

Images from the scene show police around a Mi-Way bus. Police say the driver of the bus remained at the scene.

The circumstances that led to the collision are not immediately known.