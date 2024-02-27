TORONTO
Toronto

Two injured after shooting in Toronto's Entertainment District

Two people were injured following a shooting in Toronto's Entertainment District on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24) Two people were injured following a shooting in Toronto's Entertainment District on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Share

Two people were injured following a shooting in the city’s Entertainment District.

The gunshots rang out near Blue Jays Way and Wellington Street early Tuesday morning.

Toronto paramedics say two adults were taken to hospital for treatment. One victim suffered serious injuries while the other sustained minor injuries. Both are expected to survive, paramedics confirmed.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects but say they do not believe there is a threat to public safety.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News