Two homes destroyed after 'significant' fire in Brampton

Two homes in Brampton have been gutted after a fire broke out Thursday afternoon.

Crews were called to a residence at Van Scott Drive and McLaughlin Road, north of Sandalwood Parkway, and encountered large flames and heavy smoke.

In a video sent to CP24, thick, dark plumes of smoke can be seen billowing out of the home.

A separate drone video shows the extent of the fire that has caused the house to collapse. Firefighters are seen continuing to douse the home with water after knocking down the blaze.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Brampton Fire Chief Bill Boyes posted on social media that two homes sustained “significant” damage.

The cause, origin and circumstances of the fire are unknown.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified.