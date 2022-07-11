Two arrests made in gunpoint carjacking near York University campus on Canada Day

Police have made two arrests in a gunpoint carjacking near York University on Canada Day.

It happened near Sentinel Road and Murray Ross Parkway, which is in located in the Village at York University neighbourhood.

Police say that a 27-year-old man was sitting inside his parked vehicle waiting for a friend to arrive when two masked suspects approached.

It is alleged that one of the suspects then grabbed the man by the shirt while the other pointed a handgun at him.

Police say that the suspects both demanded the man get out of the vehicle. After he complied they hopped into his vehicle and fled the scene, according to police.

Members of the Hold Up Squad were able to identify the suspects through an investigation and about a week later, on July 7, both were taken into custody.

Police say that a loaded handgun was also seized at the time of their arrest.

Jayvon Levers, 18, of Toronto, is facing 22 charges, including robbery with a firearm. The second suspect, a 17-year-old boy from Toronto, is facing 16 charges. He cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.