

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Two adults and a 17-year-old are facing charges after a man was stabbed and robbed of a backpack full of meat in Oshawa last month.

Police were called to Ontario Street around 11 a.m. on June 9 for reports of a stabbing.

Investigators said that the 30-year-old Oshawa resident was trying to sell the meat in his backpack when three people assaulted him, stabbed him multiple times in the leg, and fled the area with his property.

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

In a news release issued Tuesday, investigators said that two adults and a youth have been charged in connection with the incident.

Lucas Fowler, 24, is charged with robbery, aggravated assault and breach of probation while Oshawa-resident Payton Buller, 18, has been charged with robbery, aggravated assault and possession of stolen property.

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be identified under the Youth Justice Act, has been charged with robbery, aggravated assault, possession of stolen property, weapons dangerous and carrying a concealed weapon.

All three suspects have been held for a bail hearing.