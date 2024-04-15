TTC union warns of 'full withdrawal of services' as it takes first steps towards strike
The union representing more than 10,000 transit workers in Toronto says it has taken the "first step toward strike action" as contract talks with the TTC stall.
On Monday morning, the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 113 said it has applied to the Ministry of Labour to request that a conciliator be appointed.
“Our union’s collective bargaining team has been working through negotiations with the TTC for weeks trying to get our members the new contract they deserve. The TTC is refusing to align with ATU Local 113 on the key priorities of transit workers, including job security, wages, and benefits,” the union said in a media release on Monday.
The release went on to say that while the request is only an initial step toward labour action, the union is “prepared to move to direct action” including a “full withdrawal of services.”
“We are continuing to bargain with the employer,” Marvin Alfred, president of ATU Local 113, said in a written statement.
“We are hoping that the conciliator will act as a resource to support our union with obtaining a fair collective agreement.”
The move comes days after another group of TTC workers announced that they could walk off the job as soon as next week.
CUPE Local 2, which represents 661 electrical and trade workers at the TTC, confirmed earlier this month that it has set a strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. on April 22.
It has been 13 years since unionized TTC workers have been in a position to take job action. Workers are now legally able to strike after a court ruling last year struck down Ontario’s designation of the TTC as an essential service.
With files from CP24's Josh Freeman
