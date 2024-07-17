TORONTO
Trudeau set to appear with Chow at transit facility

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, left, looks on as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a housing announcement in Toronto, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, left, looks on as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a housing announcement in Toronto, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to visit a transit facility with Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland today.

The Prime Minister's Office provided few details about the visit, which is set to take place around 10:30 a.m.

However it comes as the city eagerly awaits word from Ottawa on whether the federal government twill kick in hundreds of millions of dollars needed to purchase new subway trains to replace the aging Line 2 vehicles.

Just two weeks ago, Premier Doug Ford penned a joint statement with the head of UNIFOR calling on the federal government to come to the table with funding to buy the desperately-needed trains.

Outgoing TTC CEO Rick Leary also warned weeks ago that the need "is very serious" and pointed to the Scarborough RT derailment as an example of what can happened when old infrastructure is refurbished "beyond its useful life."

