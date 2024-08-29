Police make arrests in smash-and-grab robberies at Mississauga jewelry stores

Police have arrested two people in connection with a pair of smash-and-grab robberies in Mississauga this week.

The first incident took place at a jewelry store near Burnhamthorpe Road West and Erin Mills Parkway at around 3:15 p.m. on Monday.

Police say that three suspects entered the store with their faces concealed and began smashing display cases before fleeing with a quantity of jewelry.

It is alleged that two of the three suspects then attended the jewelry department of a store in the area of Erin Mills Parkway and Eglinton Avenue West on Wednesday night.

Police say the suspects entered the store armed with a hammer and a firearm and proceeded to smash glass display cases before fleeing the store with a quantity of jewelry.

Police responded and were quickly able to locate the suspects in a stolen vehicle in the City of Toronto, the authorities say.

Police say that the suspects were in possession of property from the offences at the time as well as a replica firearm.

Ali-Cem Vural, a 19-year-old man from Woodbridge, has been charged with seven offences, including two counts of robbery.

The second suspect, a young person, is facing the same charges.

They cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

“This investigation remains ongoing, and police anticipate more charges could be laid,” a news release issued on Thursday notes.