Durham police arrest 32 people, lay 184 charges after six-month long investigation

Durham police say a six-month long firearms investigation into an Oshawa-based gang has led to the arrest of 32 people, resulting in 184 charges being laid and the seizure of 16 weapons.

At a news conference on Thursday in Whitby, police said that ‘Project Burton’ began in January 2024 with the support of Toronto and Ontario Provincial Police to investigate suspected gang activity within Durham Region.

Durham Police Chief Peter Moreira told reporters on Thursday that the project focused on a group of individuals who call themselves 22-30 and reside predominantly in the Simcoe Street North and Winchester Road area in Oshawa

Moreira said the origin of the name 22-30 stems from a double homicide that occurred at the BLVD, a restaurant and bar located on Simcoe Street North in Oshawa on June 25, 2022.

“They were suspected of being involved in the possession and trafficking of illegal firearms, drug distribution and various fraud schemes. Their criminal activities stretch well beyond Durham Region, reaching as far as British Columbia,” he said.

“Members of the group have flaunted their earnings on social media and flaunt a culture that celebrates financial success through criminal earnings.”

The charges the individuals are facing include firearms trafficking, illegal possession of weapons, cocaine and fentanyl trafficking and fraud over $5,000, he said.

Moreira added that police seized 16 weapons in total, including 12 handguns, one rifle, one semi automatic rifle and two shotguns. He said police also seized seven prohibited devices.

“The project also led to the seizure of approximately one kilogram of cocaine and one kilogram of fentanyl and approximately $80,000 in currency,” he said. “Investigators have determined that eight of the handguns came from the US and were illegally smuggled into Canada. One of the handguns had the serial number removed.”

Moreira said the investigation required the coordinated efforts of over 130 tactical support officers from across the province to execute 20 search warrants within Durham Region, making it the “largest tactical operation in the Durham Regional Police Services’ history.”

He added that out of the 32 individuals arrested, 28 were held for bail hearings, which led to 13 of them being released on bail.

“Unsurprisingly, three are now wanted for breaching their new bail conditions, and we are working hard to locate these individuals,” he said.

The investigation, he said, continues with warrants out for an additional two individuals who they allege are involved in firearms trafficking.

“Our message is clear, gun and gang activity and the possession of illegal firearms will not be tolerated in Durham Region, we will be relentless in our efforts to identify and arrest those engaged in all criminal activities which threatens our communities,” he said.

“Our officers are working tirelessly to combat gun violence, and we have already made significant strides in reducing the number of illegal firearms in circulation through enhanced community enforcement operations.”