Trudeau, Ford make a joint announcement
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford are set to make an announcement in the Greater Toronto Area on Monday afternoon.
They will be joined by federal Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos and federal Minister of Seniors Kamal Khera.
The event will take place in Mississauga at 1 p.m. CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live.
Less than a week ago, Ontario and the federal government reached a 10-year health-care deal in principle.
Health Minister Sylvia Jones said the province accepted the deal on Wednesday after both sides agreed to add reviews to ensure long-term sustainability.
