TPS officer acquitted in high-profile 2015 sexual assault trial now charged with assault

A Toronto Police Service (TPS) officer who was acquitted in a high-profile sexual assault trial seven years ago was charged with assault following a dispute with a woman in the city’s Junction neighbourhood.

According to a release issued Friday, Toronto police responded to a call in the area of Dundas and Keele streets just after 5 a.m. on Thursday for reports of an assault.

Police said a 39–year-old man, later identified as Constable Sameer Kara of TPS, was involved in a dispute with a woman.

During the dispute, investigators allege the woman was hit.. No one was taken to hospital.

Toronto police officers arrested Kara at the scene and he was charged with one count of assault. The charge has not been proven in court.

Kara was one of three Toronto police officers who were found not guilty of sexually assaulting a parking enforcement officer in a hotel in 2015.

According to TPS, Kara, who has served on the force for 13 years, was off-duty at the time of the Thursday's incident.

He has been suspended with pay and is scheduled to appear in court on May 19.