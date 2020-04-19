TORONTO -- A number of dignitaries, including Police Chief Mark Saunders and Mayor John Tory, will be travelling down Toronto’s Hospital Row Sunday night to salute the health-care workers who are on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

The event, which is being organized by the Toronto Police Service, is set to take place at 7:45 p.m.

Few details have been provided at this point, though it is expected to include stops outside several downtown hospitals.

“I am going with a whole cavalcade of police, fire and EMS and we are going to go doing what a lot of people are already doing in their own neighbourhoods and that is that thanking the doctors, nurses and other employees who have been on the frontlines and, quite frankly, are taking some risk to their own health to help other people,” Tory told CP24 on Sunday morning.

A number of smaller events have already been held in neighbourhoods across the city to honour health-care workers, many of which have involved residents applauding or banging pots and pans from their balconies and porches.