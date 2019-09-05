

Tracy Tong, CTV News Toronto





A Torontonian is stranded in Freeport, Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian ravaged the island of Grand Bahama.

25-year-old Christian Szurma says he hasn’t had running water for the last five days, and has about two days worth of bottle water and canned food before he runs out.

“People are running really low on supplies, and it’s just getting crazy,” Szurma said while fighting back tears. He spoke with CTV News Toronto Thursday via video call from his vacation condo.

“I’m in Coral Beach right now which is pretty much the only place on the island that didn’t get too much flooding. Being lucky is an understatement.”

Szurma rode out the hurricane in his condo, as the Category 5 storm lashed and battered The Bahamas for almost 24 hours. “It was literally like being in hell. You didn’t know when it was going to stop,” Szurma said.

The Grand Bahama International Airport, less than ten kilometres away, is completely decimated, cutting off a critical hub for aid to get to the island. Szurma, who has been on the island since early August and was scheduled to return to Toronto early next week, says he has no idea when he’ll be able to go home.

“The worst feeling is I know my mom is really worried,” Szurma said. “I just really want to see my family.”