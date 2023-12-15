TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto woman charged with murder in deaths of her two children

    A woman has been charged with murder in connection with the deaths of her two young children in Scarborough.

    In a news release on Friday, Toronto police announced that they had laid two counts of first-degree murder against 25-year-old Vanessa Collias.

    According to police, they responded to an apartment building on Glamorgan Avenue on the evening of Dec. 10 for an unknown trouble call.

    Officers arrived to locate an injured Collias on the ground outside the building. Her injuries were a result of a fall from a balcony, police said.

    Meanwhile, police later discovered her two children, a four-year-old boy and a five-year-old boy, inside an apartment unit without vital signs.

    The boys were taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Collias was also transported to the hospital, where she remains in serious condition.

    The boys’ deaths were initially being investigated as suspicious, but on Friday, police said they had been deemed homicides. The cause of their deaths has not been released.

    Collias appeared in court via telephone and was remanded into custody, police said.

