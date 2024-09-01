TORONTO
    • Toronto woman charged for allegedly making online threats against members of Nigerian community

    The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov) The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov)
    Toronto police have arrested a woman who allegedly threatened specific members of the Nigerian community in an online post.

    Police said they received a call for a threatening incident on Aug. 28.

    The woman allegedly posted online content on or about Aug. 25 threatening death.

    On Sunday, police arrested 46-year-old Amaka Sonnberger. She has been charged with uttering threats and is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Monday.

    Police said the incident is being investigated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

