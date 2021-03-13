TORONTO -- The City of Toronto is warning that there will be a brief interruption in booking the COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday night as the province launches their own online booking system and call centre.

In a news release issued on Saturday morning, Toronto officials said the interruption will occur around 8 p.m. on March 14 until the following morning.

“Once the new system becomes live on Monday morning, appointments for Toronto residents that will be age 80 or older in 2021 can be made by following the registration link or phoning the call centre number that will be available at www.toronto.ca/covid-19/.”

The city will begin vaccinating residents born in 1941 or earlier (80 years of age or older) on Wednesday at three mass immunization sites at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto Congress Centre and Scarborough Town Centre.

“Vaccinations will also begin at the Malvern Community Recreation Centre and Mitchell Field Community Centre clinics on March 29 and at The Hangar clinic site on April 5,” the city said.

Online booking for seniors in Toronto began on Friday. As of Saturday morning, officials said that 7,878 people had booked an appointment to get the vaccine at a city-run clinic.

According to the city, 239,198 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to priority groups so far in Toronto.

Some family doctors across the province began to administer the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to residents between the ages of 60 and 64 on Saturday.

The rollout is happening in Toronto, Hamilton, Guelph, Peterborough, Simcoe-Muskoka and Peel Region.

Officials say that about 29,500 of the 194,500 AstraZeneca doses in Ontario will be distributed to primary care providers.

Officials say that patients should not call their family doctors to schedule an appointment for the vaccine, but rather should wait for their doctor to contact them.

Select pharmacies in Toronto, Windsor-Essex and the Kingston area will also be offering the AstraZeneca vaccine to residents within the 60 to 64 age group.

Residents can find a participating pharmacy on the Ontario government website, but may have to book an appointment through the institution individually by calling or signing up online.

These systems will be different from the province’s booking portal, set to launch on March 15, which will help organize appointments at mass immunization clinics.