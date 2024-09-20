Toronto traffic: Gardiner closure, TTC disruptions

Getting around the city weekend will prove to be especially difficult for drivers as the city shuts down the Gardiner Expressway for maintenance.

Starting Friday at 11 p.m., the Gardiner will be closed until 10 a.m. on Sunday. The closure is to accommodate work for maintenance, cleaning, and inspections, the city says.

“Sections of the Gardiner Expressway will reopen in phases as work is completed,” the city said in a news release.

“Crews will also conduct repairs on the Dufferin Street Bridge over the Gardiner Expressway.”

The York on-ramp will also be closed until 5 a.m. on Monday as crews complete concrete and asphalt repairs.

Yonge Street

From 5:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Yonge Street will be closed between Sheppard Avenue West and Cummer Avenue for the RBC Race for Kids.

Queen Street

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Queen Street will be closed at the York Street intersection until mid-October for the installation of overhead streetcar wiring. One westbound lane will remain open.

TTC service

Toronto area transit riders can also expect some disruptions this weekend.

On Saturday, there will be no subway service between St Clair and York Mills stations to accommodate track work.

Trains along Line 2 will not stop at Pape Station on Saturday and Sunday due to Ontario Line construction, the city said. Bus service is unaffected and the station will remain open. Shuttle buses will run to supplement service.

Lawrence Station will be closed but all other stations will remain open for loading PRESTO cards and connecting to surface routes.

On Sunday, subway service between St. George and Broadview stations on Line 2 will start at 11 a.m. to allow crews to conduct beam replacement work on the Prince Edward Viaduct. With the exception of Bay and Sherbourne stations, all other subway stations will remain open.

GO Transit service

Service on the Barrie line will be temporarily suspended on Saturday and Sunday for “critical track work.”