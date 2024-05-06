Toronto to see warm, sunny weather on Monday

TORONTO
    Toronto will see a bright and warm start to the work week after a rainy weekend in the city.

    Environment Canada is calling for sunshine and a high of 20 C today, about three degrees warmer than the average daytime high of 16.7 C.

    More sunshine and warm weather are in the forecast on Tuesday. The national weather agency said Toronto will see sunny skies and a high of 18 C tomorrow. Showers are expected to move in on Wednesday, which will see a high of 22 C.

    More rain is possible on Thursday and Friday, as the temperatures dip to slightly below seasonal. Environment Canada said daytime highs of 16 C and 15 C are expected on Thursday and Friday respectively.

