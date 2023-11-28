Toronto to see coldest daytime high of the season Tuesday, warming centres open tonight
Toronto will see its coldest daytime high of the season on Tuesday.
The temperature in the city will reach -1 C later today and will feel like -5 C to -8 C with the windchill.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Earlier this morning, temperatures dropped to -5.6 C. While unseasonal, Tuesday is not the coldest day recorded recently as the last time temperatures dropped to -5.6C in the city was on Nov. 20.
The average high for this time of year, according to Environment Canada, is 4.3 C.
“The winds will not only make it feel cooler that the numbers might suggest. They are aligning in such a way as to bring a significant lake-effect snow for the traditional snow belts north and northwest of the city,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said.
Some of those areas remain under snow squall warning and could see snowfall totals of 20 to 30 centimetres by tonight, Coulter said.
Winds will continue in Toronto well into the night with a risk of flurries in the city as temperatures drop to a low of -6C.
WARMING CENTRES OPEN TONIGHT
The City of Toronto will open three warming centres up amid the cold temperatures.
Those facilities are located at 75 Elizabeth Street in downtown Toronto, 15 Olive. Avenue in North York, and 885 Scarborough Golf Club Road and will open their doors at 5 p.m.
The free service for unhoused and vulnerable residents provides resting spaces, meals, access to washroom facilities, and referrals to emergency shelter.
“Individuals do not need to contact Central Intake to access a warming centre,” the city said in a news release. “Walk-ins are welcome. If someone arrives at a warming centre and it is at capacity, the City will assist with transportation to another warming centre that has space available.”
To view a map of the city's warming centres, click here.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING All 41 workers rescued from collapsed tunnel in India after 17-day ordeal
Rescuers in northern India have successfully removed all 41 workers trapped in a collapsed tunnel under the Himalayas, the climax of a 17-day rescue operation to drill through rock and debris.
Seeing a sick person triggers your body to start preparing for illness: study
New research suggests that just being around a sick person is enough to trigger your body to start preparing to fight the illness.
From fog to snow squalls: Weather advisories in place in parts of Canada
Environment Canada issued several weather alerts Tuesday, with warnings ranging from fog to blizzards.
Conservative deputy calls MP 'unhinged' for linking Poilievre and Winnipeg killings
Federal Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman is calling a Metro Vancouver MP 'unhinged' for a social media post that questioned if there was a connection between Pierre Poilievre and a weekend shooting in Manitoba that killed four people.
Life expectancy for Canadians fell in 2022 for third year in a row, says StatCan
Life expectancy for Canadians decreased for the third straight year in 2022, and more people died of COVID-19 than in any other year since the pandemic began, according to a report released Monday.
Israel and Hamas extend their truce, but it seems only a matter of time before the war resumes
A truce between Israel and Hamas entered its fifth day on Tuesday, with the militant group promising to release more civilian hostages to delay the expected resumption of the war and Israel under growing pressure to spare Palestinian civilians when the fighting resumes.
Mother of 2 and 4 exchange students identified as victims killed in crash in Huntsville, Ont.
The woman killed in a head-on collision in Huntsville over the weekend that also claimed the lives of four teenagers has been identified.
How Western Canada's sugar shortage is affecting bakeries, chocolatiers
Amid an ongoing strike at Western Canada's largest sugar refinery, bakery owners and chocolatiers are finding it hard to locate the amounts of sugar they need to keep their businesses going as we head into the holiday season.
Six teens in court in connection with beheading of French teacher
Six teenagers go on trial behind closed doors on Monday in connection with the beheading of French history teacher Samuel Paty in 2020, a murder that shocked the country.
Montreal
-
Hundreds of thousands of Quebec union workers to announce week-long strike: sources
Sources have confirmed that the Common Front of unions will announce strike days from Dec. 8 to 14, meaning around 420,000 Quebec workers will be off the job if a deal is not reached..
-
Quebec's proposed health reform would complicate access for English speakers: petition
As the end of Quebec's parliamentary session approaches, there are growing concerns that the province's proposed health-care reform will leave English speakers in the dust.
-
Concordia University cutting costs due to decline in enrolment
Concordia University says enrolment issues are forcing significant cuts, especially in the face of incoming tuition hikes for out-of-province students. In a memo sent to staff and faculty last week, Concordia officials said that after 10 years of growth, enrollment had declined in 2021, 2022 and 2023.
London
-
Snow squall warnings in effect
Regions under a warning could see anywhere from 15 to 30 cm of accumulation with intense snowfall rates exceeding 5 cm per hour at times.
-
Teen charged after allegedly robbing three east-end businesses
A London, Ont. man is facing charges after police responded to three robberies in the city’s east end.
-
Rival hockey teams at Western raise money for cancer while pushing for sports equality
Two rival faculties at Western University went head to head — raising a chunk of money for charity.
Kitchener
-
Court rejects WRDSB attempt to dismiss defamation lawsuit
A retired teacher is claiming a “major victory” in her ongoing legal battle with the Waterloo Region District School Board.
-
Waterloo-Wellington could get up to 20 cm of snow
Southwestern Ontario got its first blast of winter weather Monday.
-
Waterloo approves updated fire master plan including station expansions
Some calls for help from Waterloo firefighters have been answered by the city.
Northern Ontario
-
No injuries after plane destroyed in airport crash in Wawa, Ont.
The Transportation Safety Board has sent a team of investigators to northern Ontario following a crash on Monday that destroyed an aircraft.
-
Employee of Sudbury business charged with stealing $712K from employer
A now former employee with a Sudbury business has been charged with fraud and is accused of stealing from their employer over a period of seven years.
-
Food bank usage soars in the province, running out of food in Sudbury
Food bank use is at an all-time high in Ontario, according to a recent report. The annual Hunger Report from Feed Ontario shows a growing number of people relying on food banks to feed themselves and their families.
Ottawa
-
OPS busts four stunt drivers on Monday, some repeat offenders
In posts to social media by the OPS Escort and Enforcement Unit, officers stopped four separate drivers who were caught going at excessive speeds.
-
Deal between Ottawa and province similar to Toronto likely coming: sources
The City of Ottawa could see a deal similar to one brokered between the City of Toronto and the Ontario government, provincial sources say.
-
Ottawa Police Services Board approves draft 2024 budget with $13.4M increase
The Ottawa Police Services Board has approved its 2024 draft budget, which includes a $13.4 million increase in funding over last year.
Windsor
-
Windsor driver caught going 149km/h on Highway 3: OPP
Essex County OPP are reminding everyone to obey speed limits after a Windsor driver was pulled over for stunt driving on Highway 3.
-
Road closures for Windsor Santa Claus Parade 2023
Windsor police are informing the public about upcoming road closures for the Windsor Santa Claus Parade this weekend.
-
$100,000 study approved for Jackson Park bandshell
Members of Windsor’s Black community spoke before council Monday night about the historic importance of the facility, which has hosted the likes of Martin Luther King Junior and Eleanor Roosevelt.
Barrie
-
School bus cancellations by board
See current school bus cancellations by school board from across the region.
-
Snow squall warnings across most of central Ontario
Beginning this morning, lake-effect snow squalls are expected to bring strong winds up to 60 km/h and as much as 10 to 20 cm of snow in some regions.
-
Mother of 2 and 4 exchange students identified as victims killed in crash in Huntsville, Ont.
The woman killed in a head-on collision in Huntsville over the weekend that also claimed the lives of four teenagers has been identified.
Atlantic
-
Multiple tents brought down by strong winds at homeless encampment in Lower Sackville
Homeless encampments in Halifax are attempting to restore tents brought down by the latest strong wind and rain storm to hit Nova Scotia.
-
'It's pretty bad': Halifax mall retailers reeling after major flood
Scores of retailers at a busy shopping mall in downtown Halifax are counting their losses after a major flooding event on the weekend, and some worry they won't recover.
-
Life expectancy for Canadians fell in 2022 for third year in a row, says StatCan
Life expectancy for Canadians decreased for the third straight year in 2022, and more people died of COVID-19 than in any other year since the pandemic began, according to a report released Monday.
Calgary
-
Bridlewood resident in critical condition after carbon monoxide leak
A carbon monoxide leak sent four people to hospital in the southwest community of Bridlewood on Monday night.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Vibrant sunrise kicks off another above seasonal day for Calgary
The warm and dry conditions of late can make it difficult to remember what November weather is normally like in Calgary.
-
Weegar scores late in OT to lift Flames to 2-1 win over Golden Knights
MacKenzie Weegar scored with 5 seconds left on the clock in overtime, lifting the Calgary Flames to a 2-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night.
Winnipeg
-
Police search for suspect in Winnipeg shooting as fourth victim confirmed dead
Winnipeg police have confirmed a fourth person is dead after a shooting on Langside Street over the weekend. Investigators have yet to make an arrest but say the suspect is considered dangerous.
-
Conservative deputy calls MP 'unhinged' for linking Poilievre and Winnipeg killings
Federal Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman is calling a Metro Vancouver MP 'unhinged' for a social media post that questioned if there was a connection between Pierre Poilievre and a weekend shooting in Manitoba that killed four people.
-
Winnipeg police seize $1.3M in meth, fentanyl during drug investigation
The Winnipeg Police Service seized $1.3 million worth of methamphetamine and fentanyl during a drug investigation in the city last month.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver police, firefighters face overtime pressures, budget adjustments needed: city report
Vancouver city council will meet on Tuesday to discuss several topics, including a mid-year funding boost for police and firefighters.
-
Vancouver city councillor tables plan to 'unlock' housing in DTES
A Vancouver city councillor is proposing an ambitious plan to create greater housing stock in the Downtown Eastside.
-
B.C. boy dies by suicide after online sextortion: RCMP
Mounties in northern British Columbia are investigating after a 12-year-old boy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an apparent case of online sextortion. Warning: This story is about a child who died by suicide and may be disturbing to readers.
Edmonton
-
Danielle Smith invokes sovereignty act on green electricity, concedes it's for symbolic effect
Premier Danielle Smith invoked Alberta’s sovereignty act on Monday to implement new measures in her fight against Ottawa’s looming clean electricity rules while conceding she didn't need the act to put the changes in place.
-
Edmonton city council reduces proposed property tax increase to 6.6% from 7.09%
Between cuts to existing services and approval of new spending, Edmonton city council on Monday voted to reduce next year's proposed property tax increase by almost half a percentage point to 6.6 per cent from the proposed 7.09 per cent.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny and warm today, but change is coming
The run of daytime highs above 0 C will come to an end later this week.