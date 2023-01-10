Toronto's property tax to increase by 5.5 per cent, biggest hike since amalgamation

Toronto’s 2023 spending plan will see property taxes increased by their highest rate since amalgamation, costing the average homeowner an additional $233.

The $16.16 billion operating budget, tabled for the first time on Tuesday, is based on a 5.5 per cent increase to the residential property tax rate. However, homeowners will actually see their bills increase by seven per cent in 2023 due to a previously approved 1.5 per cent hike to the city building levy.

Staff say that the owner of an average priced home assessed at $695,268 will pay an additional $233 as a result. The property tax bill for an average priced home would total $3,569.

Tory’s proposed 2023 residential tax hike dwarfs the 2.9 per cent introduced in 2022 -- the highest of his tenure at the time. In 2021, the residential tax increase was 0.7 per cent, the lowest of Tory’s time in office.

The city will also see a three per cent tax increase for water, wastewater; and solid waste.

Staff say that the increase is needed to offset some of the “unprecedented inflationary pressures” the city will face in 2023.

They say that increase to the cost of fuel alone will cost the city $46 million in 2023 while higher interest rates will translate into an additional $65 million in capital financing costs.

The city is also expected to face ongoing fiscal challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city said it faces a whopping $933-million shortfall for 2023 as a result.

Coupled with the $484-million deficit leftover from 2022, the city said it requires support from other levels of government to offset the $1.4 billion COVID-19 has cost the city.

Staff say that without that funding it will be impossible to “avoid service impacts or reductions to capital spending.”

Based on an average property tax bill of $3,569, the city provided a breakdown of where the money would be invested, including $992 for emergency services, $658 for capital investments and corporate financing, $541 for transit, and $302 for governance and corporate services.

A breakdown of an average Torontonians property tax contributions is seen in the city's proposed 2023 budget. (City of Toronto)

Those investments total a $48-million increase for the Toronto Police Service and a $53-million subsidy increase for the TTC, as well as a nearly $2-billion investment in housing initiatives and improvements to key city services.

Tory said while the significance of the proposed property tax hike is not lost on him, the measure is in line with his campaign promise to keep any increases below the rate of inflation.

“I wish it could be lower, because I know that any cost right now is hard for people to bear,” Tory said. “But the bottom line is that this is something that does increase costs for people, this budget. But we have worked to keep those increases as low as we possibly can."

The 2023 proposal is the first to be introduced under Tory’s new so-called “strong mayor” powers, which allow Tory to veto amendments to the budget presented by council. However, a veto can be overturned if two-thirds of council members (16 votes) oppose it.

Mayor John Tory will present the budget by Feb. 1 for consideration by council on Feb. 14.

The city's full 2023 budget presentation can be viewed here.