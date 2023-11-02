Toronto’s fare integration delated to early 2024, transportation minister says
A Ford government program that will eliminate double fares for transit riders won’t be coming to Toronto by the end of the year, as initially promised.
Then Associate Minister of Transportation Stan Cho told CP24.com last April that the Ontario government would be adding the TTC to its fare integration program with GO Transit by the end of 2023.
But in a statement this week, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Transportation confirmed that the timeline now “early 2024.”
No reason was provided for the delay.
“Starting in early 2024, transit riders across the Greater Toronto Hamilton Area will be able to transfer for free between transit systems,” the spokesperson said. “We’re working closely with out agency partners to eliminate double fares for trips connecting to and from the TTC. Over the coming months, our government Metrolinx, the TTC, and connecting agencies in the 905 will continue to perform design and assessment work so that our collective systems can be aligned for fare integration.”
Commuters using GO Transit to connect to service provided by more than a dozen local agencies haven’t had to pay a second fare since March 2022, including on most transit services in the GTA.
But the TTC was left out of the original rollout. That has meant that riders transferring to a subway, streetcar or bus in Toronto have continued to have to pay a second fare, even as riders in other parts of the GTA have had their local transit fare waved.
DISCOUNTED FARES CANCELLED IN 2020
Shelagh Pizey-Allen is the executive director of TTCriders. She says that the group would like to see one flat fare for transit riders commuting between agencies.
“We would want to see real fare integration between the TTC and all agencies,” Pizey-Allen said in an interview with CTV News. “It just might look different.
“So -- with the TTC and GO -- a free transfer, it’s frustrating that it’s been delayed.”
There was an agreement between Metrolinx and the previous Liberal government that offered commuters a $1.50 discount on TTC fares when transferring from the GO Transit network.
Another program allowed TTC Metropass holders to pay $60 a month for a sticker that would allow them to access parts of the GO Transit network within Toronto.
The Ford government cancelled these discounts in 2020.
Right now, connections between GO Transit and Durham Regional Transit, Milton Transit, Grand River Transit, Guelph Transit, Oakville Transit, MiWay Transit, Brampton Transit, Hamilton Street Railway, Burlington Transit, Bradford West Gwillimbury Transit and York Region Transit are free.
The Ministry of Transportation has not clarified whether the fare integration will allow for free transfers between local agencies who have not connected to services from the GO Train.
