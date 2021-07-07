TORONTO -- Things are starting to look up in Toronto as one of the city’s most famous landmarks has announced its reopening.

In a news release issued Wednesday, the CN Tower says it will welcome back guests starting July 23, so long as Ontario’s reopening plan stays on schedule.

Those interested will be able to purchase a “timed ticket” that allows them to visit the observation deck.

Thrill seekers will also be happy to know that bookings for the EdgeWalk, which allows guests to walk around the ledge around the top of the Tower’s main pod, are also available.

Need a lift? In alignment with Step 3 of Ontario’s Roadmap to Reopening, we’re excited to announce that we’re re-opening July 23. Tickets on sale now! https://t.co/sJOuli97Hp pic.twitter.com/9mAdbTlJ8g — CN Tower / Tour CN (@TourCNTower) July 7, 2021

As well, the Tower’s 360 Restaurant will be reopening for dining on July 29 and reservations are now open.

The CN Tower has been closed for months due to COVID-19 restrictions in Ontario.

The province is set to enter Step 3 of its reopening plan on July 21, at the earliest. Step 3 allows for, among other things, the resumption of indoor dining, gyms and movie theatres.

CN Tower staff say that their reopening plans are dependant on the province successfully entering that step.

The Tower will be open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.